MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Down 1.4% on Insider Selling

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $15.55 and last traded at $15.72. 11,635,031 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 33,351,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Get MARA alerts:

Specifically, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of MARA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $458,783.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on MARA in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MARA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

MARA Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MARA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 1,522.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 143,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 47,965 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MARA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.