Marqeta Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MQ)

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 10,000 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 257% compared to the typical volume of 2,799 put options.
Several analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Marqeta from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.65.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MQ. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,879,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Marqeta by 5,396.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838,535 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marqeta by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,819,000 after acquiring an additional 318,184 shares during the last quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,289,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Marqeta by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 8,333,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after acquiring an additional 319,661 shares during the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.
