Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Position Increased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 432.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 420.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Match Group by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Match Group by 149.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 733,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 439,432 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Match Group by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.68.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $32.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $38.84.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 574.22% and a net margin of 15.84%. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.62%.

Match Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

