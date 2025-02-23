Maxim Group Issues Positive Forecast for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Maxim Group to $215.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $211.84 to $200.75 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.85.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.72. Apple has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterweight Ventures LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Counterweight Ventures LLC now owns 30,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,430,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Kerusso Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the second quarter valued at $3,907,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 27.4% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 47,860 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 41.5% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 424,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $89,393,000 after purchasing an additional 124,488 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.