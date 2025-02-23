MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Hits New 12-Month High After Strong Earnings

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $2,364.59 and last traded at $2,266.72, with a volume of 145575 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,110.47.

The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.21 by $2.40. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $2,450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This trade represents a 17.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,867.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1,957.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

