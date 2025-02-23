MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MELI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,530.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. New Street Research raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $2,000.00 to $2,300.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,364.06.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 7.1 %

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,260.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,867.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,957.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. MercadoLibre has a 12-month low of $1,324.99 and a 12-month high of $2,374.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $12.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.21 by $2.40. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 51.89%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,984.98, for a total value of $99,249.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238 shares in the company, valued at $472,425.24. This represents a 17.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth $114,417,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,923,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,897,000 after purchasing an additional 43,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

