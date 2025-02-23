MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $51.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.47.

Several research firms have commented on MGM. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Leerink Partners cut shares of MGM Resorts International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

MGM stock opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,687,478 shares in the company, valued at $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $227,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,301 shares in the company, valued at $692,509.84. This represents a 24.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth $88,033,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,725,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $72,408,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12,726.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

