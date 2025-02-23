National Bank Financial Weighs in on MFC Q1 Earnings

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $33.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.3094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.42%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

