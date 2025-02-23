National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Downgraded by Cormark to “Hold”

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Cormark from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.20 EPS.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NTIOF. Barclays downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.4 %
National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 17.21%. Research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.
About National Bank of Canada
National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.
