National Bankshares Reiterates $7.50 Price Target for Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI)

National Bankshares set a $7.50 price objective on Maricann Group (CNSX:MARI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Maricann Group from $5.50 to $5.75 in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Maricann Group Stock Performance

Maricann Group Company Profile

Maricann Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Maricann Group Inc, formerly Danbel Industries Corporation, is a Canada-based integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. As one of approximately 43 companies with a federal license to cultivate cannabis and one of approximately 30 independent licensed producers with a federal license to process and distribute cannabis, the Company’s services a patient base with more than 8,000 registered patients.

