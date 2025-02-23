Needham & Company LLC Has Lowered Expectations for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on RingCentral from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.15.

RingCentral Price Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $614.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.37 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 8,720 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $366,676.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 334,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,081,241.45. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $121,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.80. This represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958. Company insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RingCentral by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of RingCentral by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

