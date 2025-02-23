Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $238.91 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $182.57 and a 12 month high of $247.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 117.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.8% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

