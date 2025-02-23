New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 15,719 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,719 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 112.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 192.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 27.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 10.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Stock Down 0.7 %

VRRM opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.70. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $31.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Verra Mobility

About Verra Mobility

(Free Report)

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.