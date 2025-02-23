New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 96,863 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 3,284.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Stonekeep Investments LLC grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonekeep Investments LLC now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 33,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $1,118,663.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,296.76. The trade was a 50.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. This trade represents a 61.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,184,611 shares of company stock worth $40,338,442. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.53.

View Our Latest Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Trading Down 26.1 %

HIMS stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.