New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CWK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $7,496,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 12,474,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,260 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 533.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 281,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after buying an additional 237,441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2,516.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 208,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 200,328 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.34. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

