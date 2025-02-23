New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.09 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,081.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 32,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEI. Scotiabank raised Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of DEI stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.44. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.63%. On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is 584.66%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

