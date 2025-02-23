New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Century Aluminum were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $683,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Century Aluminum by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CENX. Wolfe Research raised Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Century Aluminum from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

Century Aluminum Stock Down 13.3 %

NASDAQ CENX opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.50.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Century Aluminum

In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 29,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $554,739.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $962,784.41. This trade represents a 36.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

