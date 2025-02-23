Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Position Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,593,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,724,000 after buying an additional 679,272 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,226,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,983,000 after buying an additional 307,956 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nextracker by 30.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 14,249 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the fourth quarter valued at $5,734,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the third quarter valued at $1,324,000. Institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $489,069.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 124,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,392.30. This represents a 7.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 9,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $455,480.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,095,822.70. This represents a 6.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,758 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,520. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Down 4.8 %

NXT stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.93 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.14.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.31. Nextracker had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 41.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXT has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Nextracker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nextracker from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised shares of Nextracker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Nextracker from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Nextracker

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

