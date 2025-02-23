NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 258,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 164,421 call options.
Several analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Macquarie lowered shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
Shares of NIO opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68.
NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.
