NIO Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NIO)

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 258,933 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 57% compared to the average daily volume of 164,421 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Macquarie lowered shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.70 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of NIO

NIO Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in NIO by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NIO has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $7.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.68.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

