NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Stock Position Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,912 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of NMI worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NMIH. Creative Planning boosted its stake in NMI by 13.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 11.1% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 969,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,949,000 after buying an additional 97,125 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NMI by 989.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter valued at about $820,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in NMI by 5.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 78,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMIH has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NMI from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NMI from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on NMI from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

NMI Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.59. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.82 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). NMI had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 55.32%. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

