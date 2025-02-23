Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. Northern Oil and Gas has a 1 year low of $32.81 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.34 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 23.38%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $32,604.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 96,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,697. This trade represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth about $828,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 20,550 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $393,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 588,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 62,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.