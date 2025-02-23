Northland Capmk Has Pessimistic View of BTDR FY2024 Earnings

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BTDR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.50 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.23.

Shares of BTDR stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 2.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

