Northland Capmk Issues Optimistic Estimate for TH Earnings

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Target Hospitality in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 19th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. Northland Capmk currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Target Hospitality’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Target Hospitality’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $9.36 on Friday. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

