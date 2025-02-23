Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Nucor were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 45.6% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Nucor from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.13.

Nucor stock opened at $135.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $112.25 and a one year high of $203.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.89.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.28. Nucor had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is 26.16%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

