NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 781.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMR. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.51. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.

In other NuScale Power news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 18,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $527,394.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,229. This represents a 82.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 664,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $11,988,806.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,537. The trade was a 95.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

