NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) by 781.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NuScale Power were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SMR. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 6.8% during the third quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 7.1% during the third quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.
NuScale Power Stock Down 8.3 %
NuScale Power stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 1.51. NuScale Power Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08.
Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NuScale Power
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.