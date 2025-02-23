Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.29. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 132,665 shares.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
