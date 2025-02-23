Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average After Insider Selling

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.01 and traded as high as $14.29. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 132,665 shares.

Get Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.78.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,818,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 1,303.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 488,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 454,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 110.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 675,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,462,000 after acquiring an additional 215,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,016,000 after acquiring an additional 199,151 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.