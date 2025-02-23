NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Roth Mkm raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.43, but opened at $18.71. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock. NV5 Global shares last traded at $17.63, with a volume of 143,158 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3,950.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas lifted its position in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NV5 Global by 3,320.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NV5 Global by 296.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in NV5 Global by 23.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $246.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

