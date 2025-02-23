Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Down 1.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $52.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Occidental Petroleum traded as low as $51.17 and last traded at $51.47. 3,806,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 10,441,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.09.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

OXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 3,614,015 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, with a total value of $164,799,084.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 264,178,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,535,678.40. This represents a 1.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,854,394 shares of company stock worth $315,101,532. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 3.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.55.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 16.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.