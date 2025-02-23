Offerpad Solutions (OPAD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share and revenue of $174.24 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Offerpad Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OPAD opened at $2.27 on Friday. Offerpad Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The stock has a market cap of $61.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPAD shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $3.75 to $3.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Offerpad Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

