Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Get Olympic Steel alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $30.29 and a 1-year high of $73.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.68. The company has a market capitalization of $421.72 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $418.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.60 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Olympic Steel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Olympic Steel by 1,020.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Olympic Steel by 127.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

(Get Free Report)

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Olympic Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olympic Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.