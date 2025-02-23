Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,615,000 after purchasing an additional 759,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 819,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 705,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,465,000 after acquiring an additional 134,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 695,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,878,000 after acquiring an additional 97,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $82.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.31 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.16.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OMC

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.