Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) Stock Price Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.97. Approximately 527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.91.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average is $23.68.

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

