PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $79.25 Average PT from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.
PAR opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $82.24.
PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.
