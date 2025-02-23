PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $79.25 Average PT from Brokerages

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PARGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAR. Craig Hallum raised their target price on PAR Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their target price on PAR Technology from $69.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on PAR Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PAR Technology from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in PAR Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter worth $113,000.

PAR opened at $62.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -248.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $82.24.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

