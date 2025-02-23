Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) Receives C$31.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$39.50 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Paramount Resources from C$34.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.70%.
In other news, insider Brenda Gail Riddell bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$31.30 per share, with a total value of C$3,129,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.86, for a total value of C$256,788.48. 45.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.
