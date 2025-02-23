Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,492,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 912,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 306,143 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,907,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance

Shares of MD stock opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.57. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. Pediatrix Medical Group had a negative net margin of 4.92% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $502.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

MD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Pediatrix Medical Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pediatrix Medical Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

