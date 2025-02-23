PFW Advisors LLC Invests $6.25 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

PFW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,247,000. Apple makes up 1.9% of PFW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 252.3% during the third quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Apple by 88.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $245.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.07 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Apple to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $253.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This represents a 20.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

