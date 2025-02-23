Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Stock Price

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RNG. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on RingCentral from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

RingCentral Stock Performance

NYSE:RNG opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. RingCentral has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $42.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.25.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $614.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.37 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

In other RingCentral news, SVP John H. Marlow sold 8,720 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $366,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 334,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,081,241.45. The trade was a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ned D. Segal sold 2,914 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $121,222.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,332.80. This trade represents a 21.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,091 shares of company stock worth $542,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RingCentral

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 550,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 134,928 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth about $59,055,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 65.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 381,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,057,000 after buying an additional 151,433 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Further Reading

