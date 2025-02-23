Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Price

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.62% from the company’s previous close.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $304.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $264.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $234.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Insulet

Insulet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $282.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.98 and its 200-day moving average is $247.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23. Insulet has a twelve month low of $160.19 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Insulet had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.02 million. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, CAO Lauren Budden sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.62, for a total value of $252,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,129.46. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Benjamin sold 12,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $3,470,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,240. This trade represents a 52.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Insulet by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Insulet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Insulet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC increased its position in Insulet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.