Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $7.00.

ADPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.95.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 64.65% and a negative net margin of 89.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 211,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $1,794,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,576,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,958.50. This trade represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 469,188 shares of company stock worth $3,975,795. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 65,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

