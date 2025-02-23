Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $6.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.27.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.
PL stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.
Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.
