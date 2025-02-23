Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Receives $6.27 Consensus PT from Analysts

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.27.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.05 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Planet Labs PBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 790.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

PL stock opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Planet Labs PBC has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.42.

About Planet Labs PBC

(Get Free Report

Planet Labs PBC engages in the design, construction, and launch constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company’s platform offers planet monitoring, basemap, tasking, apps, and application programming interfaces, as well as analytics and planetary variables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.