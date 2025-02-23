Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $212.26 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLYA opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.24. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. The firm’s geographical segments include Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, Dominican Republic, and Jamaica. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana.

