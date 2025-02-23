PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s Why

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 160,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 99,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

PPX Mining Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.68.

About PPX Mining

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

