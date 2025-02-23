Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as C$76.20 and last traded at C$76.64, with a volume of 67101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$77.80.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Specifically, Director Carey Thomas Ford sold 5,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total value of C$396,686.26. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.66, for a total transaction of C$263,499.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC reduced their price target on Precision Drilling from C$125.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$100.00 to C$89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$109.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$121.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$119.00.

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$88.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.76.

About Precision Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.