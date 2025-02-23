Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $34.53 and last traded at $34.19, with a volume of 1240355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Primo Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Primo Brands in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Primo Brands from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Primo Brands Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $835,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,169,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primo Brands Company Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

