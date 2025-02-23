Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,895 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,972 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,895 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of Itron worth $28,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,940 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 464,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after acquiring an additional 34,842 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 398,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,014 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the third quarter worth $38,534,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 41.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,305,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
Itron Price Performance
Shares of Itron stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.64 and a 52 week high of $124.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ITRI
Itron Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Itron
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Unity Stock: Is a True Turnaround Finally Taking Shape?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- DuPont’s Electronics Spinoff: The Start of Something Big
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- The Trade Desk Crashes on Earnings, But Growth Catalysts Persist
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.