Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Expedia Group worth $31,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 489 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $208.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.64.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $196.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $207.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,502 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,061.40. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,912,563.95. This represents a 5.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,577,900 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

