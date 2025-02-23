Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $29.89 Million Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $29,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 338.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 112,092 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Federal Signal by 520.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 31,517 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 4,025.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 152,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,246,000 after buying an additional 22,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

FSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

FSS stock opened at $93.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $76.85 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

