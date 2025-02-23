Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.62 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,242 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $30,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7,992.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,067,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,300,000 after buying an additional 1,054,461 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 382.1% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 398,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,373,000 after buying an additional 315,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,840,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,169,000 after buying an additional 231,286 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 45.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 490,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,760,000 after buying an additional 152,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $13,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.09.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $106.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.35. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.49 and a 1 year high of $125.81.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.08). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 20.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.15%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.27, for a total transaction of $449,318.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,136. The trade was a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 4,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.35, for a total transaction of $499,197.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,822.95. This represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

