Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7,053.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 348,993 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of AXIS Capital worth $31,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $91.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $84.50. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.29. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

In other AXIS Capital news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,234,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,543,170 shares in the company, valued at $406,613,715. The trade was a 32.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

