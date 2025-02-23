Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,755 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 58,683 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Las Vegas Sands worth $31,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 583 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LVS opened at $44.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.62 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $3,191,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.